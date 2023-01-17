Cheatham Co. audit reveals fraudulent charges

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An annual audit of Cheatham County revealed seven audit findings, four of which were related to the Cheatham County School District.

According to a release from the county comptroller, auditors discovered nearly $60,000 worth of fuel cards that were misused by the school district’s transportation department.

The district was reimbursed about $30,000 by its fleet card management company on Jan. 14, but the school department’s misuse of fuel cards resulted in a net loss of nearly $30,000.

The annual audit also revealed an unapproved $9,000 bonus paid to the Cheatham County director of schools from federal grant funds. The bonus was not formally approved by the Cheatham County School Board and exceeded her contracted income amount.

According to the release, the audit revealed three other findings that were not related to the school district.

The audit showed a failure to issue prenumbered receipts and separate financial responsibilities within the county’s ambulance service, a failure to perform system backups each day in the Office of Building and Codes, and poor accounting and capital asset management in the school department.

Recommendations addressing the seven audit findings were included in the Comptroller’s Office’s report, and the county has provided a corrective action plan to address the issues.

“For many years our office has recommended that Cheatham County adopt a central system of accounting, budgeting, and purchasing,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower in the release. “This is a best practice that would centralize the funds administered by the county mayor, road superintendent, and school department under one office. We believe this would significantly improve accountability and the quality of services provided to the citizens of Cheatham County.”

To view all Tennessee audit reports, click here.

If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at tncot.cc/fraud.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.