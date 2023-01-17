4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Four members of Harvest Church in Germantown died Tuesday and another remains in the hospital.

The four men reportedly died following a plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

NTSB investigating the Jan. 17, crash of a Piper PA-46-350P aircraft near Yoakum, Texas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 17, 2023

Executive Pastor Bill Garner, Elder Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer were killed in the crash.

Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan remains in a Texas hospital and is in stable condition, church officials say.

The church will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesday evening for a time of prayer and mourning.

