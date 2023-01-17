4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Four members of Harvest Church in Germantown died Tuesday and another remains in the hospital.
The four men reportedly died following a plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.
Executive Pastor Bill Garner, Elder Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer were killed in the crash.
Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan remains in a Texas hospital and is in stable condition, church officials say.
The church will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesday evening for a time of prayer and mourning.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.