4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Four members of Harvest Church in Germantown died Tuesday and another remains in the hospital.

The four men reportedly died following a plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

Executive Pastor Bill Garner, Elder Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer were killed in the crash.

Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan remains in a Texas hospital and is in stable condition, church officials say.

The church will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesday evening for a time of prayer and mourning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fatal shooting on Salem Mason Drive
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in North Nashville
Manchester Police said a Walmart employee found a body behind the store located at 2518...
Man found dead behind Manchester Walmart
Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and...
Dolly Parton releases baking collection
Gas pump
Gas prices in Tennessee up 23 cents in last month