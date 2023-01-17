1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in North Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were shot near 26th Avenue North and Mason Drive on Monday evening, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m.

One man died as a result of the shooting.

The other victim had life threatening injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to officials.

