Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive.

The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle to Ashland City Road and the Highway 41 A Bypass are affected by the outage. Low water pressure may also affect the area while repairs are made.

#HAPPENINGNOW: a water main break in Clarksville is affecting water pressure and access area-wide. This is at the intersection of Ashland City Rd. & Horace Crow Dr.



I’ll have more tonight on @WSMV at 4 and 5. pic.twitter.com/Is8gz0bih3 — Lydia Fielder (@LydiaFielderTV) January 16, 2023

The water main repair is expected to take several hours to complete, according to the city. However, water service is anticipated to be restored by about 5 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.