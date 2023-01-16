Water outage reported in Clarksville

The water main leak repair is expected to take several hours to complete.
The City of Clarksville said it could take hours to repair a leaking water main.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive.

The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle to Ashland City Road and the Highway 41 A Bypass are affected by the outage. Low water pressure may also affect the area while repairs are made.

The water main repair is expected to take several hours to complete, according to the city. However, water service is anticipated to be restored by about 5 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

