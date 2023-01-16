Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to start a playoff game Monday night in his 22nd NFL season, attention is already starting to turn toward what happens next for him.

Brady is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and per a report, several teams would consider signing the veteran quarterback in the offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Tennessee Titans are among a growing list of teams that could show interest in Brady, who will turn 46 before the start of 2023 season. The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are also expected to be teams interested in signing Brady, according to Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay: With an eye toward Monday night, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was clear about Mike McCarthy's job status, while #Bucs QB Tom Brady will be one of the most interesting free agents in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MuPsUiey91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2023

It’s been reported the Buccaneers want Brady back and the longtime quarterback has retired before, so questions remain about whether Tennessee Titans Tom could even happen.

The Titans also have a crowded quarterback room. The team reportedly signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million deal in March 2020 and drafted Liberty standout Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Titans also signed former University of Tennessee standout Joshua Dobbs in December.

It’s also uncertain whether Brady would be interested in coming to the Music City. The move would reunite Brady and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who were teammates in New England from 2001 to 2008.

Brady hopes to earn his 36th playoff win Monday night against the Cowboys. The win would mean Brady would have as many playoff wins as all NFL teams other than the Patriots, according to Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports.

The Patriots are first in NFL history with 37 postseason wins. The Packers and Steelers, with 36 postseason wins, are tied for second all time. The Cowboys are third with 35.

