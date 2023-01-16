Tenn. inmate sentenced to death decades ago dies of ‘natural causes’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A death row inmate at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution died Monday after being sentenced to death more than two decades ago.

James Dellinger, 71, died of apparent natural causes, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. Dellinger was sentenced to death in 1996 for first degree murder in Blount County.

His exact cause of death is pending official determination by a medical examiner.

This is a developing news story. The story will be updated when more information is available.

