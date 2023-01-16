Pumpkin pie could be a Tennessee state symbol


*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pumpkin pie soon won’t be just associated with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Soon the “iconic American delicacy” could represent Volunteer State, according to a new resolution proposed in Tennessee to designate pumpkin pie as a state symbol.

The resolution was filed for introduction on Jan. 10 by Rep. Lowell Russell. The resolution will be voted on by the Tennessee House of Representatives and the Tennessee Senate.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Death row inmate dies of natural causes
Death row inmate dies of natural causes
James Dellinger, 71, died Monday morning of natural causes, according to TDOC.
Tenn. inmate sentenced to death decades ago dies of ‘natural causes’
Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Giles County on Saturday.
‘It’s bad’: Dozens of cats rescued from ‘deplorable’ Giles Co. home
Marshall County Sheriff's Office said a man wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black...
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber