Portion of I-24 in Rutherford County shut down due to investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 24.

Interstate 24 between South Church Street, Buchanan Road, and Epps Mill Road has been closed for an investigation.

The interstate ramps at South Church Street, Joe B. Jackson Parkway, and Buchanan Road are closed.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use U.S. Highway 41 as an alternative route.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office gave the following update:

“Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 between South Church Street and Buchanan Road/Epps Mill Road toward Chattanooga are now open.

One lane of I-24 between South Church Street and Buchanan Road/Epps Mill Road toward Nashville re-opened.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious at the investigation site.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks Murfreesboro Police and the Tennessee Department of Transportation for their help in re-routing traffic.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.