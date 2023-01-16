MLK March returns in Nashville

The celebration was last held in-person in 2019 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of...
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King's first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 with the Beacon Press. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) is holding the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in Nashville on Monday morning after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

All Nashvillians are invited to join the celebration, which begins at Jefferson Street Baptist Church and continues with a convocation at the Gentry Center.

IMF has been celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with the event since 1989. Rev. Dr. Christopher Jackson is the sitting president of IMF and pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

