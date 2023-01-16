MLK March returns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) is holding the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in Nashville on Monday morning after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

All Nashvillians are invited to join the celebration, which begins at Jefferson Street Baptist Church and continues with a convocation at the Gentry Center.

IMF has been celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with the event since 1989. Rev. Dr. Christopher Jackson is the sitting president of IMF and pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

