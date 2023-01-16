Missing Nashville man found safe
The man had not been seen since Sunday and likely needed help finding his way home.
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Nashville man after he was located safely on Monday morning.
The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Claybrooks Sr. early Monday morning after he went missing on Sunday. Claybrooks has a medical condition that likely made it difficult for him to find his own way home, safely.
TBI announced Claybrooks was found safe around 7:15 a.m.
