Missing Nashville man found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Nashville man after he was located safely on Monday morning.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Claybrooks Sr. early Monday morning after he went missing on Sunday. Claybrooks has a medical condition that likely made it difficult for him to find his own way home, safely.

TBI announced Claybrooks was found safe around 7:15 a.m.

Happy to report that James Claybrooks has been located, and is safe! pic.twitter.com/587ubtzu7F — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 16, 2023

