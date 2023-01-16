Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122.
