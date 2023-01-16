Mandatory water restrictions in Clarksville after water main break

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville residents are under mandatory water restrictions while utility crews work to repair a water main break.

There is a 30-inch water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Crews are on site making repairs.

Mark Riggins, general manager of Clarksville Gas and Water, told WSMV4 full service should be restored Tuesday, “if everything goes perfectly.”

Riggins said the water plant noticed a flow difference around 4 a.m. Monday. They sent crews to the area immediately.

“It is a 30-inch ductile iron water main that comes directly from our water plant and feeds most of the east side, northeast and southeast parts of our service area,” Riggins said, “so it is one of our major lines that feeds the community.”

He said there is low water flow and pressure in almost all of town, affecting upwards of 100,000 people. On the outskirts of town, their tanks are shut down. So far, nobody has reported experiencing complete water loss.

The leak, he said, can be contributed to “wear-and-tear over time.”

“Where the two joints come together, a gasket... has come out, and that’s what’s caused the leak,” Riggins said.

The pipe is 10 to 15 feet deep in the side of a hill.

“We’re basically going to have to tear this whole hillside out, push it down in there, excavate the pipe, repair the pipe -- we have the pipe and the fittings and things like that to repair it,” Riggins said. “But it’ll take some time, as you can imagine”

Click here to read the full press release from Clarksville Gas and Water on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.