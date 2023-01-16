‘It’s bad’: Dozens of cats rescued from ‘deplorable’ Giles Co. home

*Warning: Some of the images in this story may be considered graphic.*

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – More than two dozen cats found living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a home in Giles County on Saturday.

Lucky’s Cat House said Giles County Animal Control reached out to the rescue to help relocate 27 cats living inside the home of a man who recently died. The man’s autistic son, who was taken in by Adult Protective Services, had been living in the house with the cats.

“In situations like this, we have no idea what to expect but have to mentally prepare for the worst,” Lucky’s Cat House staff wrote on Facebook. “We were advised to bring masks and gloves and were told, ‘It’s bad.’”

Photos show the home was covered in feces, trash and cockroaches. Lucky’s partners, True Rescue in Mt. Juliet, said the house was uninhabitable, yet two people lived there.

Cockroaches crawl inside a can of Friskies food inside a home in Giles County. (Lucky's Cat House)

“The story is tragic, and we hope the son will move on to a better life than what he had,” True Rescue staff wrote in a Facebook post.

We were up very early this Saturday morning today, as we met up with our friends at Lucky's Cat House in Giles County,... Posted by True Rescue on Saturday, January 14, 2023

True Rescue brought in 10 of the cats, while the remain 17 went to Lucky’s Cat House.

The Giles County Animal Shelter, 380 Bennett Drive, is accepting donations on behalf of Lucky’s Cat House.

Here are some items you can drop off:

Paper towels

Dry adult cat food

Laundry detergent

Litter

Trash bags

You can also donate at Lucky’s Cat House on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.