First Alert Forecast: Unsettle weather returns

After a dry and lovely weekend across the Mid State, it’s once again time to break out your umbrellas through the first half of this week.

We’ll see much more cloud cover around today with scattered off-and-on rain showers through our afternoon. I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder during the day or overnight, but there is no threat of severe weather. Highs today will top off in the mid and upper 50s.

Showers will continue into very early tomorrow morning, but we’ll dry out for the afternoon with temperatures still reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Another storm system will quickly be on our heels for our Wednesday. The day will start dry, but showers look to push back into the area later in the day and last through the overnight. Once again, I won’t rule out a rumble of thunder, but there is no severe weather threat.

Expect showers to stick around into our Thursday morning for now, but it’s looking like we dry out in the afternoon with temperatures still in the mid 60s for our Thursday.

DRYING BACK OUT

We’ll see a fully dry day on Friday, but it will be cooler with temperatures in the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Expect temperatures to stay in the 50s on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

A spotty shower returns to the area for Sunday, but as of now it’s not looking like anything to washout the day.

