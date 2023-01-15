Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard.

Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open.

Officials are diverting drivers onto side streets and motorists are being asked to find alternative routes and to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared.

Clarksville officials said the status of those injured is not known at this time.

