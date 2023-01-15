Metro Police searching for car that struck, killed pedestrian in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night.

Police said a 2001 to 2007 model Chevrolet Monte Carlo struck and fatally injured the man in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison at 7:40 p.m.

The victim, identified as Ronald Coonrod of Antioch, likely parked on the north side of East Old Hickory Boulevard and was crossing the street to a business when he was hit by the fast-moving Monte Carlo, according to police. Evidence shows that the car sustained damage to the front passenger side, the passenger side mirror, and the windshield.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

