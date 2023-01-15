First Alert: Sunny and dry end to the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -What beautiful way to end the weekend with sunshine and slightly milder air. Change comes next week as the temperatures warm up the chance of rain increases.

TODAY

Sunshine for the rest of the day with the high reaching the low to mid 50s, which is 10 degrees warmer than yesterday’s high. Tonight a few more clouds return to the mid-state with the low dipping to the mid 30s.

TWO WAVES OF RAIN THIS WEEK

-The first will be tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday morning. Clouds increase by tomorrow morning ahead of our next Weather maker. Showers develop throughout tomorrow afternoon, but most of the rain will fall at night, there could be a rumble of thunder too. Rainfall amounts will be near 1″. Highs on tomorrow will rise to the upper 50s.

Some rain could linger into Tuesday morning for the Eastern half of the Mid State, then we’re dry. Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 60s Tuesday afternoon!

-The second wave of rain develops Wednesday, and continues overnight, and into Thursday. There could even be a few storms overnight and into Thursday morning. It will be dry by Thursday afternoon. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND

Friday partly cloudy with the high in the mid 50s.

Saturday increasing clouds with a high in the mid 50s.

Sunday a few showers are expected with the high in the mid 50s.

