First Alert: Rain Returns to Start the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a quiet day before several rounds of rain move through the Mid State this week.

TODAY

Just like yesterday, we’re off to a cold start here in the Mid State so grab a jacket before heading out. Otherwise, some high-level clouds are moving through this morning and those should clear by the afternoon leaving us with sunshine. Highs today will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

RAIN CHANCES

Two different rounds of rain can be expected this week:

-The first will be tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday morning. Clouds increase by tomorrow morning ahead of our next Weathermaker. Showers develop throughout tomorrow afternoon, but most of the rain will fall at night. Highs on tomorrow will rise to the upper 50s.

Some rain could linger into Tuesday morning for the Eastern half of the Mid State, then we’re dry. Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 60s!

-The second wave of rain looks to develop Wednesday, especially overnight, and into Thursday. There could even be a few storms overnight and into Thursday morning. We likely will be dry by Thursday afternoon. Highs both days will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND

Friday partly cloudy with the high in the mid 50s.

Saturday increasing clouds with a high in the mid 50s.

