Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son

One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday.

His friends and family gathered at Greenwood Cemetery to release doves in his honor to mark the grief they all still carry.

His mother said the pain from her son’s death will never truly go away, but the doves are helping her heal.

“I talked to the doves before they were sent off to tell them to tell Dewayne that I really love him and I miss him,” Sharron Birdsong-Sims said. “The dove turned around and listened to me, so hopefully he’ll get the message.”

Nashville Electric Service said no one had reported the dysfunctional streetlight before the crash so they didn’t know it needed repairs at the time.

