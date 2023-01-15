Clarksville family displaced by house fire


A string of outdoor lights was the cause of a fire that destroyed a Clarksville home, fire officials said.
By Chuck Morris
Jan. 15, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family has been displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning on Hattington Drive in North Clarksville, the Clarksville Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Officials said the family escaped from the home without injury. The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.

The fire investigator on the scene has determined that the fire started from an electrical malfunction of an outdoor string of lights on the back deck. The investigators said this was confirmed by video from a Ring camera.

