Man wanted for Midtown bar shooting arrested in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of following a woman out of a Midtown bar and shooting her has been arrested in Memphis.

Karl Terry, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vandalism and other gun-related offenses, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Terry was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding.

Police said Terry is accused of shooting into a car occupied by two women on Jan. 5 after an argument at a Demonbreun Street bar. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back, according to police. An investigation showed the victim and a female friend got into an argument at the bar with Terry, according to police.

The women left the bar, and Terry followed them, police said. While at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway, Terry is accused of rolling down his window, shouting at the women, and then firing the shot that wounded the victim.

Police said Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago.

