Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft, according to spokesperson Scott Erland.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a KPD employee reported that property was missing from his locker. Erland said a continued internal investigation revealed that KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property.

A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.

On Friday, Jan. 13, he confessed to taking the property while being questioned by KPD Property Crimes investigators, according to Erland.

As a result, Carlos, who had been with KPD since 1994, was charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended.

