‘An absolute tragedy’: Fans react to death of Lisa Marie Presley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Many fans are mourning the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, who died in Los Angeles Thursday after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

The news caught the attention of people around the world.

“I heard this morning on one of the news programs,” said Nashville visitor Carrie Reynolds. “It was very sad knowing that she has had trouble with addiction in her own life and the tragedy of her own father.”

Presley was a singer and songwriter whose presence influenced so many. Her ability to reinvent herself has even inspired Elvis Presley fans like Mallory Trunnell.

“I have always been fascinated by her determination to keep reinventing herself,” Trunnell said. “I know that she has been in the spotlight since she was born, and that wasn’t her choice. So, the way she navigated that as a woman is very inspiring.”

As a singer-songwriter, Trunnell believes this loss will leave a hole just like recent deaths in the music industry.

“It’s just an absolute tragedy,” she said. “Probably the whole music community in general is really feeling for Priscilla at this moment and for Lisa Marie’s kids and the entire Presley family.”

