Elvis festival in Pigeon Forge after death of Lisa Marie Presley

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than five Elvis impersonators will be taking part in the first annual Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge.

More than 20 Elvis impersonators will participate in the three-day festival, and two rounds of competitions will determine the ultimate Elvis impersonator.

The winner of the Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival wins a cash prize and will go to the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Graceland during Elvis week in the month of August.

Tim E. Hendry, producer at the Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival, explained how the festival is giving people a chance to reconnect with his music.

“We are dedicating this festival to the memory and music of Elvis Presley,” Hendry said.

The festival comes days after the death of Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, from cardiac arrest.

Ryan Pelton, an Elvis impersonator who performs songs from his time in the U.S. military, said the death of Lisa Marie Presley impacted him personally.

“It’s a very unfortunate thing. I turned 50 on January 12, which is the day she passed away. So, I’ll always remember my 50th birthday as being the day that Lisa Marie passed away,” Pelton said.

The Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival also supports St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The event ends on Sunday and a wrap-up party will take place at 8 p.m. at the Grand Smokies Resort Lodge Ballroom.

