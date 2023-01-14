A Dry & Sunny Weekend On Tap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After light snow showers yesterday, expect drier conditions today and eventually some sunshine!

TODAY

It’s a cold start to the day so bundle up before venturing outdoors. Temperatures in most spots fell below freezing last night so there could be some spots of black ice on the roads. Use extra caution when driving this morning for that reason.

Otherwise, plenty of clouds will stick around for the first half of the day. By this afternoon, sunshine can be expected and temperatures will only rise into the 40s today so it will be chilly. You’ll need that jacket throughout the entirety of the day.

SUNDAY

Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight, so get ready for a cold start to your Sunday. Some fair-weather clouds will move through at times, but generally it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the 50s for afternoon highs! That warm up will continue into the next work-week...

NEXT WEEK

Clouds increase on Monday ahead of our next Weathermaker. Showers will develop later in the day, but most of the rain will fall after sunset and during the overnight hours. Highs on Monday will rise to near 60.

Some rain could linger into Tuesday morning, but we likely dry out for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be mild again in the lower 60s.

Mild 60s continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain looks to develop at night and into Thursday. There could even be a few storms on Thursday morning, but it is too early to determine if there will be a chance of severe storms. Changes are expected in the timing, so check back for updates. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 60s.

Friday partly cloudy with the high in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.