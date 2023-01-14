Crews begin to dismantle downtown crane with foundation issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, crews began dismantling a Gulch-area construction crane with reported foundation issues.

The crane, located on Overton Street, has been concerning residents for weeks. WSMV 4 was there Friday as work began.

Construction crews used a mobile crane brought in on Thursday to dismantle the construction crane.

In December, WSMV reported that an engineer report showed the crane had foundation issues. And after pressing Yates Construction for what they would do about it, the company brought the mobile crane to dismantle the tower crane so they can start to fix the foundation issue.

The action taken by the company is something those who live and work around the area are happy to see because it shows something is being done.

About half of the construction crane was still in place on Friday. Construction crews on site told WSMV they took most of it off and they might lift what’s left of the crane and then start to sort out that foundation issue.

WSMV4 reached out to Yates Construction to get the exact details of the next step but was told we’ll get further updates early next week.

