Coldest night of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.

SUNDAY

Some fair-weather clouds will move through at times, but generally it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 50s for afternoon highs.

NEXT WEEK

Two waves of rain expected next week.

The first will be late Monday into Tuesday. Clouds increase Monday ahead of the next Weathermaker. Showers will develop later in the day, but most of the rain will fall after sunset and during the overnight hours. Highs on Monday will rise to the upper 50s.

Some rain could linger into Tuesday morning, but we likely dry out for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be mild again in the mid 60s.

The second wave of rain looks to develop Wednesday night and into Thursday. There could even be a few storms on Thursday morning, right now it doesn’t look severe. Changes are expected in the timing, so check back for updates. Highs both days will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND

Friday partly cloudy with the high in the mid 50s.

Saturday increasing clouds with a high in the mid 50s.

