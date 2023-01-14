Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive.

The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and spread a bit to the neighbors’ homes. But people next door say if it weren’t for the fire wall, the damage could have been a lot worse.

Within ten minutes of starting, neighbors say the unit lit up.

“Absolutely an inferno when I walked outside,” said Pam Vanderpuy, a neighbor who watched the flames from her apartment.

“I’ve seen other Nashville apartment fires on TV, so I knew it could spread quickly, so that was my fear,” Vanderpuy said.

People who live in the complex say the fire walls between the units stopped the flames. NFD said the complex was also not built with sprinklers.

When NFD crews responded Friday morning, they found the people living there didn’t pay their electric bill, so the power was turned off.

“Usually when people are without power, they use things like candles and propane tanks for heat, which we warn people against,” said Kendra Loney with NFD. “They start things like fires, which leads to events like this.”

NFD says the people living in the unit fled, but before they did, they alerted some neighbors.

“The adjoining units were not impacted by the fire directly but are going to sustain some damage because crews are going to have to go inside those units to fight the fire,” Loney explained.

Nashville Fire said the one man who was injured hurt his ankle after he jumped from two stories. Nashville Fire also reported two pets were found, but two are still unaccounted for. Neighbors like Vanderpuy say they are glad no one lost their life.

“There were some other people standing outside,” she said. “I found through them everyone had gotten out just fine.”

The sister of the man who jumped from the unit said he is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and may need surgery after he broke both his heels.

