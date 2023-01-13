Where to expect snow in Middle Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Light snow showers that have been moving through this morning will persist in many areas for the rest of today.

HOW LONG WILL THE SNOW LAST

As northwest flow of our wind continues, and a weak disturbance continue to move through, more snow showers or at least flurries will continue off and on for this afternoon and evening. It will not be snowing everywhere at all times, but don’t be surprised to see several rounds of this light snow continue to move through.

Very little to no accumulation is expected for most of the Mid State, but some places in the Cumberland Plateau could see up to 1-2″ by this tonight, therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cumberland Plateau where up to 2″ of accumulation is possible.

Highs today will only top off in the upper 30s at best. Our air temperature staying above freezing should help to limit impacts to roads, except in the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau where accumulation is expected.

Overnight, some leftover flurries can be expected, and temperatures will plummet into the 20s. Icy spots are possible on roads tomorrow morning.

YOUR WEEKEND FORECAST

Tomorrow will be a chilly day with highs in the lower and middle 40s, but plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 20s again for Saturday night.

Sunday will also features lots of sun, but it will be a nice day with temperatures rising a bit into the 50s. Overall, a nice and dry weekend is on tap!

NEXT WEEK

Clouds increase on Monday ahead of our next Weathermaker. A late-day shower is possible, but most of the rain will come after sunset and during the overnight hours. Highs on Monday will top off near 60.

Some rain could linger into Tuesday morning, but we likely dry out for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be mild again in the lower 60s.

Mild 60s continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain looks to develop at night and into Thursday. Changes are expected in the timing, so check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.