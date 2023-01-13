WATCH: Alleged road rage suspect caught on camera with gun

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted after Spring Hill police caught him aiming a handgun toward another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident.

In a video released by the Spring Hill Police Department, the suspect can be seen pulling up next to the victim’s vehicle in a black Toyota Tacoma. Police said the man reportedly pointed a gun at the victim but no gunfire was exchanged.

The driver of the Tacoma can be seen pulling up the alleged victim's vehicle.

According to Spring Hill police, the driver who aimed the gun is a heavyset, middle-aged white male.

Detectives are looking to speak with the driver of the Tacoma as part of their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thompson at gthompson@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.

