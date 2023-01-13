WATCH: Alleged road rage suspect caught on camera with gun
The driver pulled up to the alleged victim’s vehicle and pointed a gun.
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted after Spring Hill police caught him aiming a handgun toward another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident.
In a video released by the Spring Hill Police Department, the suspect can be seen pulling up next to the victim’s vehicle in a black Toyota Tacoma. Police said the man reportedly pointed a gun at the victim but no gunfire was exchanged.
According to Spring Hill police, the driver who aimed the gun is a heavyset, middle-aged white male.
Detectives are looking to speak with the driver of the Tacoma as part of their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thompson at gthompson@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.
