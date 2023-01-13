Vanderbilt alumnus appears on NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Nightly News launched a “Kids Edition” show with Lester Holt in 2020, which focuses on children and young adults and how they react to adult situations and storylines in the news.

Additionally, the show often places a young person in an adult job role. In this case, a young man named Isaac Lebowitz was given an all-access pass to Madison Square Garden for a Boston Celtics game.

Lebowitz interviews several Celtics players, including Wilson County resident Luke Kornet.

Young Lebowitz chatted with Luke for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition and picked his brain about using his size on defense before posing for a photo. The episode ran over New Year’s weekend and can be seen here.

Luke played basketball for Vanderbilt University from 2013-2017 and is the son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet. Luke was raised in Kentucky but now calls Mount Juliet home with his wife, Tierney, and their two children. It is hard to miss Luke on the court, or in any setting, as the imposing center/forward stands tall at 7 feet, 2 inches.

The Vanderbilt blood runs deep in the Kornet family, as both of Luke’s parents, Tracy and Frank, are former Commodores. Frank also played for Vanderbilt and was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Furthermore, Luke’s wife, Tierney, ran on the track and field team for Vanderbilt.

Tracy joined WSMV 4 in 2014 and can be seen anchoring daily in the afternoons and evenings during the week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.