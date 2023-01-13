Snow exits tonight, sunny for the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Flurries and light snow showers continue across Middle Tennessee through tonight. Not everyone will see them though.

HOW LONG WILL THE SNOW LAST

As the northwest flow of our wind continues, and a weak disturbance continues to move through, more snow showers or at least flurries will continue off through this evening. It will not be snowing everywhere at all times, but don’t be surprised to see several rounds of this light snow continue to move through.

Here's who'll see snow on Friday (WSMV)

Very little to no accumulation is expected for most of the Mid State, but some places in the Cumberland Plateau could see up to 1-2″ by this tonight, therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cumberland Plateau where up to 2″ of accumulation is possible.

Temperature staying above freezing will help to limit impacts to roads, except in the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau where accumulation is expected.

Overnight, some leftover flurries can be expected, and temperatures will plummet into the 20s. Icy spots are possible on roads tomorrow morning.

WSMV 4 took a drive to get an up-close look at the snow flurries coming down across Middle Tennessee.

YOUR WEEKEND FORECAST

Tomorrow will be a chilly day with highs in the lower and middle 40s, but plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 20s again for Saturday night.

Sunday will also feature lots of sun, but it will be a nice day with temperatures rising a bit into the 50s. Overall, a nice and dry weekend is on tap!

NEXT WEEK

Clouds increase on Monday ahead of our next Weathermaker. A late-day shower is possible, but most of the rain will come after sunset and during the overnight hours. Highs on Monday will rise to near 60.

Some rain could linger into Tuesday morning, but we likely dry out for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be mild again in the lower 60s.

Mild 60s continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain looks to develop at night and into Thursday. Changes are expected in the timing, so check back for updates. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 60s.

Friday partly cloudy with the high in the mid 50s.

