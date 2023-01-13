Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire

The townhome fire prompted evacuations and caused injuries.
Residents were evacuated as Nashville Fire crews worked to put out the fire.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch.

Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.

NFD said the townhome was without power at the time and may have started because propane tanks were being used to provide heat. Firefighters reported hearing popping from inside the home during the fire.

Neighboring townhouses were evacuated as a precaution but firefighters were able to contain the fire to just one unit. NFD reports the burned residence sustained heavy damage to the roof, which was completely destroyed.

NFD also reported several pets unaccounted for during the evacuation.

