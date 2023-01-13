Nashville student arrested after police say he made threats against school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville student was arrested Friday after police say he made threats against his school.

Omarian Pickett, 18, a student at High Road Academy alternative charter school, was charged with making threats of violence against a school and reporting a false threat.

Police said the threats came after Pickett refused to surrender his cell phone Friday morning to school personnel. Witnesses told police Pickett threatened violence against the school. Police were called and he was taken into custody.

This is Pickett’s second arrest in two weeks, according to police. He was arrested Jan. 5 for an October incident in which he called the school and made threats after he was sent home earlier in the day for causing a disturbance and threatening teachers. He remains jailed on $10,000 bond.

