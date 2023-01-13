Nashville crime surge: Tips on how to stay safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the recent surge of robberies and other crimes in Nashville, a local self-defense expert wanted to give you some tips to keep your family safe.

Barb Jordan says she is passionate about teaching safety tips in hopes of sparing someone from a similar situation her family experienced.

“Many years ago, my sister was tragically killed by her fiancé,” Jordan explained. “He went to prison but 30 years later, he was released and when he got released, I founded Always Bev. Always Be Vigilant. Named after my sister, Beverly.”

Jordan travels and teaches self-defense techniques. She says defending yourself starts with being aware of your surroundings.

“If I see somebody leaning against the wall and I disregard them, if I don’t pay attention to my surroundings, that puts me at a disadvantage, that puts me in a situation where I can be surprised,” Jordan says. “You can see somebody and while they are still 8-10 feet away, you can start using your voice. You can start screaming, drawing attention to your situation, and that in itself might save your life.”

Jordan also recommends carrying pepper gel.

“I like to carry pepper gel, not pepper spray, because pepper gel shoots out about 8-10 feet. That in of itself can keep someone at a distance because it’s going to take about 20 seconds to go into effect on somebody but that can stun someone,” Jordan says.

If you are attacked, Jordan advises you to always go for your attacker’s eyes, nose, throat, and groin.

For more information, visit the Always Bev website.

