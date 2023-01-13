Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch.

Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.

NFD said the townhome was without power at the time and may have started because propane tanks were being used to provide heat. Firefighters reported hearing popping from inside the home during the fire.

NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney provides a few details on the fire that destroyed a townhouse in Antioch Friday morning.

Neighboring townhouses were evacuated as a precaution but firefighters were able to contain the fire to just one unit. NFD reports the burned residence sustained heavy damage to the roof, which was completely destroyed.

NFD also reported several pets unaccounted for during the evacuation. Red Cross personnel was at the scene to assist the affected residents.

