I-840 in Williamson County closed after fatal crash
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are working a fatal crash that has closed Interstate 840 in Williamson County.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Lewisburg Pike exit around 6:20 p.m. The entry ramp onto Lewisburg Pike was also closed.
