I-840 in Williamson County closed after fatal crash


THP troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-840 near Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County.
THP troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-840 near Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are working a fatal crash that has closed Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the Lewisburg Pike exit around 6:20 p.m. The entry ramp onto Lewisburg Pike was also closed.

Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A construction company will begin making repairs to the foundation that is causing a crane to...
Construction company begins work to fix crane foundation issues after WSMV4 pressed for action
Thursday evening First Alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cold air moving in bringing snow
The USDA said avian flu has led to the price of eggs increasing.
Bird flu causing egg prices to soar nationally, USDA says
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak