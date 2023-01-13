Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.

During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed that one state employee and one child died.

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Brian Kemp addresses storm damage

LIVE: Gov. Kemp addresses storm damage that swept across north Georgia.

Posted by Atlanta News First on Friday, January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

