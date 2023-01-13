Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!

Davidson County

Autoplay Caption

WSMV 4 took a drive to get an up-close look at the snow flurries coming down across Middle Tennessee.

Robertson County

Autoplay Caption

Sumner County

Autoplay Caption

Wilson County

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.