Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures

Pictures and videos of snow happening across the Mid-State
Meteorologist Cruz Medina has an update on this week's weather.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!

Davidson County

Caption
WSMV 4 took a drive to get an up-close look at the snow flurries coming down across Middle Tennessee.

Robertson County

Caption

Sumner County

Caption

Wilson County

Caption

