First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

ENDING THE WEEK WITH SNOW

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today.

Very little to no accumulation is expected for most of the Mid State, but some places in the Plateau could see up to 1-2″ by this evening. Highs today will only top off in the upper 30s at best.

Tonight will be very cold with some leftover flurries and lows dropping into the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday looks chilly but sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. Another cold night on Saturday with lows in the 20s again.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid-50s.

NEXT WEEK

Clouds increase on Monday, and I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower, but most of the rain will come after sunset and during the overnight hours. Highs on Monday will top off near 60.

A few showers hang around early Tuesday, but then we’ll dry out the rest of the day with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday as we watch for another round of rain showers for both days.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.