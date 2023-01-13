Elvis’ former pianist remembers Lisa Marie Presley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tony Brown, a record producer in Nashville who played the piano and toured with Elvis Presley, said the circumstances of Lisa Marie Presley’s death reminded him of her dad’s death in 1977.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 54. She was hospitalized on Thursday morning after going into cardiac arrest. Elvis Presley’s cause of death was ruled to be cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie was Elvis’ only child and the sole heir to her father’s estate.

Born in Memphis, she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a singer, releasing three albums in the 2000s. She was also briefly married to Michael Jackson.

Brown toured with Elvis Presley in the years leading up to his death. He toured with the TCB Band and was a part of the 1976 “Jungle Room” recording sessions at Graceland.

“Hearing that Lisa Marie Presley had passed away was almost as shocking as hearing that Elvis had passed away,” Brown said. “Lisa had this sweet spirit about her, even though she had experienced a lot of tragedy in her life.”

Brown said that even though Elvis never got the chance to sing with his daughter on stage, he is sure the two are now singing side-by-side in heaven.

