Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police

Marshall Reed was wanted for aggravated assault.
HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon.

Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street.

Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive Thursday afternoon while they tried to negotiate with Reed to come out. Police asked residents in the area to stay inside their homes.

About an hour later, Reed surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

