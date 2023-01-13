Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon.

Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street.

Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive Thursday afternoon while they tried to negotiate with Reed to come out. Police asked residents in the area to stay inside their homes.

About an hour later, Reed surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.