Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said.

Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in connection to the break-ins, according to affidavits. She was taken into custody on Monday and has been released from jail on bond until a court hearing in February.

Police said Morris targeted cars left at parks, trailheads and recreational centers. She would break the car’s windows and take valuables and credit cards the owners left inside.

The break-ins started as far back as July at Warner Park and Two Rivers Park, according to court documents.

“This is a nice area,” Lindsey Zimmerman said while walking her dog on Wednesday at Warner Park. “We come very day almost, and I just could not believe it.

“If it happens here, I think it could happen anywhere. It makes you think twice about coming, what you are leaving in your car or how you are leaving it.”

Morris would take credit cards and immediately go try to buy things at stores like Walmart, police said. She was caught on camera trying to buy close to $10,000 worth of items on one stolen card.

Detectives were able to use the security video to identify and track Morris’ car and link her to the other break-ins, police said.

People who take their dogs to Two Rivers Park everyday said they never thought something like this would happen there because they can see their cars from inside the dog park. “You’re just trying to hop in and get a few laps and then go the grocery store and do the next thing that you need to,” Margaret Taylor Cain said. “I think that just because we don’t assume and it’s the middle of the day, people think that you’re safe.”

“Nashville, over the years, has gotten bigger and there is more crime happening every day,” Blake Solarek said. “You just have to be aware of your surroundings and stay cautious.”

Police said it’s important to park smart, lock your car and not leave valuable in your car.

In the first 10 days of the year 38 guns were stolen from Nashville cars. There have also been 53 total car thefts reported so far in 2023, and 31 of those still had the keys inside.

