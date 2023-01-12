Titans complete interviews with in-house GM candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans completed interviews with in-house general manager candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort, the team announced on Thursday.

Both Cowden, current Vice President of Player Personnel for the Titans, and Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, were interviewed by team personnel. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said a committee including herself, Kenneth S. Adams, IV from the ownership group, President and CEO Burke Nihill, Senior VP/ Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Adolpho Birch III and Senior VP/General Counsel & Chief of Staff Dan Werly will be involved in interviews.

Strunk made the decision on Dec. 6 to part ways with general manager Jon Robinson, who was hired prior to the 2016 season.

Strunk is leading the process of finding his replacement, according to the team, and the plan is to interview a large number of candidates, including personnel evaluators across the NFL.

Cowden just finished his 23rd NFL season and his seventh with the Titans. He was promoted to his current position in 2018. He joined the franchise in 2016 as Director of Player Personnel.

Ossenfort just finished his 21st season in the NFL and his third as the Titans’ Director of Player Personnel. He joined the Titans after 15 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Interviews with other candidates will continue in the coming days.

