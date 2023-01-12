Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.

A letter posted to the department’s Facebook page says a person won $750,000, but they can’t get the money without setting up payment arraignments with an adviser for a fee.

The department said this is an obvious scam and if you get one of these letters, throw it away and report it.

