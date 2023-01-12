Public meeting held to discuss how communities were impacted by rolling blackouts


By Courtney Allen, Justina Latimer and Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A public meeting where people can address Nashville Electric System and Tennessee Valley Authority about why they were left in the dark and brutal cold after those rolling power outages last month will be held Thursday night.

When the power companies announced the rolling blackouts last month, the Antioch and Cane Ridge communities were hit harder and longer than several other areas.

The power companies implemented the outages because of the extreme cold on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

Tennessee state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, and Metro Councilmember Joy Styles have since expressed serious concerns about infrastructure. They also said there was a lack of timely communication to the public.

The town hall meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

