Metro Police seek to identify person responsible for October carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are working to identify a person possibly involved in carjacking a woman at Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard last October.

The man seen in the surveillance photos was seen at a convenience store the next day driving a stolen red Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim said she was sideswiped by another car at the intersection on Oct. 22, 2022, when a person got out and demanded she gets out of her car at gunpoint. The suspect also took her phone, as well as her belongings that were inside the car at the time.

Police said the Jetta was recovered in December in a Dickerson Pike hotel parking lot.

Anyone with information on the suspect involved in the armed carjacking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

