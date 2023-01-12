Metro Police search for porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a person connected to many packages being stolen from homes in West Nashville.

Alice Fair told WSMV she is too worried to order another package. She also said she was surprised the suspect was bold enough to take the packages with cameras around.

In a video captured by Fair’s doorbell camera, a woman can be seen getting out of a red Ford Escape. She turns back to look at the driver, then proceeds to take a package and walks off as the driver follows behind.

When the theft happened at her home in the 730 Boulevard West community, Fair said she was at work.

“The majority of the houses in this development have video doorbells,” Fair explained. “That is supposed to protect us and keep us safe.”

Fair explained she also has an alarm system as well.

“The fact that these people would come up and do that like it’s nothing is insane to me,” Fair said.

The same car was also spotted by another person who posted about it on Facebook and said their medicine was stolen.

“I’ve heard about porch pirates,” said HOA board member Greg Holland. “I have not seen any personally, but I have talked to my neighbors, and they’ve seen some.”

Holland is an HOA board member in Taemoor Village, the neighboring community of 730 Boulevard West. He said they are looking into measures that will hopefully cut down on crime.

Holland said that his HOA board has talked about putting in gates to try to be proactive on both porch pirates and security.

For Fair, she is hoping all these incidents will come to an end.

“They don’t even know what they are getting when they take the packages,” Fair said. “So it seems like a waste of time and a waste of resources to do that.”

