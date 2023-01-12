Mayor Cooper announces bi-weekly curbside recycling pick-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More recycling opportunities are coming for Nashville residents.

Mayor John Cooper announced on Wednesday Nashville’s curbside recycling collection schedule will go from once a month to every other week.

Metro Water Services (MWS) will be providing bi-weekly curbside pick-up services for residents starting Jan. 30.

“This important increase in our curbside recycling services will divert significant waste from our landfills,” Cooper said. “Recycling is not just a matter of personal responsibility, it is a collective effort that has the power to transform our city and preserve our neighborhoods – it is a promise to create a future that is worthy of our children. I’m proud that we can deliver this new service to our residents.”

A new collection schedule will be made available for residents online and through the Nashville Waste and Recycling App. Residents with curbside services will also be receiving a postcard in the coming weeks notifying them of their new collection schedule.

“Together, we can do our part to keep Nashville clean and leave a city that future generations can be proud of,” Cooper said in a tweet.

Starting January 30, Nashvillians will now have curbside recycling picked up every other week at no additional cost to them. Together, we can do our part to keep Nashville clean, and leave a city that future generations can be proud of. pic.twitter.com/QYRzpB55H4 — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 11, 2023

The increase in curbside pick-ups will cost nothing to residents, according to Cooper. Costs for the service will be funded through prior existing Metro capital budget allocations and grants from both the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and The Recycling Partnership.

For more information about Nashville’s recycling programs, call 615-862-5000 or visit the MWS website.

