Man found dead after shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Madison on Wednesday evening.

MNPD said someone in a light-colored sedan fired multiple rounds at a red Pontiac GTO on East Old Hickory Blvd. Officers arrives to find 48-year-old Timothy Fetter ouside of the Pontiac with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

The shooting death is the ninth fatal shooting reported in Nashville since Jan. 1.

